Man arrested in Perry County on attempted murder charge

A Perry County man was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder after shooting a man...
A Perry County man was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder after shooting a man Thursday in Richton.(Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County man was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder in a Thursday shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

In a post from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Mitch Nobles said Thomas Leon Earwood, 29, was arrested at a residence off Eastside Drive in Richton Friday. The arrest was made by PCSO deputies, aided by officers of the Richton Police Department, Nobles said.

The victim, Reginald McDonald, 54, Richton, suffered a single gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

Nobles said Friday that McDonald had been transported in critical condition to a hospital in Jackson.

This case is still under investigation, and the victim is in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson.

