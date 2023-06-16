Making progress: Jones Co. tackling ‘overwhelming’ calls from A.M. storms

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday’s severe weather knocked down dozens of trees and left thousands in Jones County without power.

According to Jones County Emergency Management Agency Director Paul Sheffield, the county saw its heaviest damages in a swath of land from its southwest corner to the northeast corner. He said the EMA office’s Radar Omega sensors recorded what looked like strong winds from 60 miles per hour to 120 miles per hour in that part of Jones County. However, Sheffield said he is still waiting on confirmation of those numbers from the National Weather Service.

RadarOmega sensors picked up possible winds of 60-120 mph as severe thunderstorms passed through the area on June 16. (Jones County EMA)

By mid-morning, Sheffield said emergency dispatch operators were able to regain control of the calls coming in and sort through previous calls reporting of damage.

“We’re still trying to assess the situation,” he said. “Dispatch is overwhelmed. We had to call in additional help for dispatch.”

At the time of publication, the Jones County EMA office said they had reports of 78 fallen trees, multiple power lines down and at least five homes damaged. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency later amended that number to 15 homes.

One mobile home on Russel Lane sustained significant damage when a tree went through a child’s bedroom. The children were fortunately in the living room when it happened, so no one was injured, but the family was left shaken.

While there have been no reports of injuries, Deputy Director Rodney Parker said the EMA office did initiate a Red Cross assistance request for residents in Moselle that sustained significant damage to their home. He did not specify for which home the request was made.

Due to the number of trees and powerlines down, Sheffield cautioned anyone driving anywhere in the county to be careful. The Shady Grove community, in particular, had several reports of intersections with live wires on the road. Emergency management response units were working with Dixie Electric crews to get those turned off and removed.

Jones County EMA Director Paul Sheffield urges drivers to use caution while moving about the county.

“Supervisors, municipalities (officials), firefighters have all been out working tirelessly,” said Parker. “Mississippi Power is sending additional people to help. We should have crews arriving from the Coast as we speak. We’ve gotten a lot of help.”

To report any downed power lines or trees, call the Jones County EMA at (601) 649-3535.

If you have damages to your primary residence, you can streamline your requests for assistance using the CrisisTrack Self-Report link.

