Jury: Stringer not guilty, deadlocked on Gardner for 2019 Jones Co. capital murder

The defendants, Brandon Lee Gardner (center right) and Brook Taylor Stringer (center left) have been charged with one count each for capital murder in the death of 6-month-old Roselee Stringer.(Allen Brewer)
By Allen Brewer and WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The jury reached a verdict on Friday in a capital murder trial from Jones County.

Defendant Brook Taylor Stringer was found not guilty on all charges, while the jury could not reach a verdict on defendant Brandon Lee Gardner.

Gardner and Stringer were originally charged with one count each for capital murder in the death of 6-month-old Roselee Stringer.

The verdicts were read in court after the jury came from deliberations after the state and the defendant’s attorneys made their closing arguments.

The closing remarks were videoed by the Laurel Leader-Call.

Kristen Martin with the Jones County District Attorney’s Office went first, representing the state. Next, Tangi Carter with the defense council for Stringer gave her closing argument, before the jury broke for lunch. After the recess, Chris Collins with the defense council for Gardner gave his closing argument, and finally, Martin finished with her closing argument.

Around 2 p.m., the jury was sent to begin deliberations.

Before the closing arguments began, the judge gave the jury their instructions. The jury will be able to find either Gardner, Stringer or both defendants guilty if they find the state has proven it, by jury instruction, without a reasonable doubt.

If the jury does not find one or both defendants guilty of capital murder, they will be able to rule if the defendants are guilty of the lesser crime of second-degree murder, which is without premeditated cause. If the jury does not find one or both defendants guilty of second-degree murder, they will be able to rule if the defendants are guilty of the lesser crime of manslaughter, though culpable negligence.

Finally, if the jury finds the state has failed to prove the defendants guilty, according to the jury instruction, without a reasonable doubt, the defendants will be found innocent.

Charges were originally brought against the suspects in December 2021 by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. A motion for a change of venue was filed by Stringer and entered into the court’s record on April 31, 2022. It was joined by the co-defendant Gardner.

Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.

Judge Dal Williamson is presiding over the trial.

The district attorney’s office said the death penalty is off the table, but the maximum sentence for each defendant if found guilty, is life in prison.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

