Jury: Stringer not guilty, deadlocked on Gardner in 2019 Jones Co. capital murder trial

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The jury reached a verdict on Friday in a capital murder trial from Jones County.

Defendant Brook Taylor Stringer was found not guilty on all charges while the jury could not reach a verdict on defendant Brandon Lee Gardner.

Gardner and Stringer originally were charged with one count each for capital murder in the death of 6-month-old Roselee Stringer.

The verdicts were read in court after the jury came from deliberations following closing arguments from the state and the defendants’ attorneys.

The closing remarks were videoed by the Laurel Leader-Call.

Kristen Martin with the Jones County District Attorney’s Office went first, representing the state.

Next, Tangi Carter with the defense council for Stringer gave her closing argument, before the jury broke for lunch.

After the recess, Chris Collins with the defense council for Gardner gave his closing argument, and finally, Martin finished with her closing argument.

Around 2 p.m., the jury was sent to begin deliberations.

Before the closing arguments began, Judge Dal Williamson gave the jury their instructions.

Charges originally were brought against the suspects in December 2021 by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. A motion for a change of venue was filed by Stringer and entered into the court’s record on April 31, 2022. It was joined by the co-defendant Gardner.

