Jones Co. EMA reports ‘overwhelming’ emergency calls from A.M. storms

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday’s severe weather knocked down dozens of trees and left thousands in Jones County without power.

According to Jones County EMA Director Paul Sheffield, the county saw its heaviest damages in a swatch of land from its southwest corner to the northeast corner. He said the EMA office’s Radar Omega sensors recorded what looked like strong winds from 60-120 mph in that part of Jones County. However, he is still waiting on confirmation of those numbers from the National Weather Service.

RadarOmega sensors picked up possible winds of 60-120 mph as severe thunderstorms passed through the area on June 16. (Jones County EMA)

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sheffield said that emergency dispatch operators were still trying to sort through and assign emergency calls and reports of damage.

“We’re still trying to assess the situation,” he said. “Dispatch is overwhelmed. We had to call in additional help for dispatch.”

Due to the number of trees and powerlines down, Sheffield cautioned anyone driving anywhere in the county to be careful.

Jones County EMA Director Paul Sheffield urges drivers to use caution while moving about the county.

Jones County EMA Director Paul Sheffield urges drivers to use caution while driving in the county.

To report any damages, you can call the Jones County EMA at 601-649-3535.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.