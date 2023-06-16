High-end steakhouse slated to open in downtown Wiggins

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - A new steakhouse in downtown Wiggins is set to open this year.

Staigle’s Steakhouse will be a high-end restaurant in the heart of downtown. This is one of many businesses that have opened in the city within the last year. That includes a barbershop and dermatology office that opened in 2023.

The Executive Director of Stone County Economic Development Partnership Betsey Rowell oversees the new businesses in the area. According to Rowell, research shows more people want to invest in Stone County.

“I think we are in such an ideal location when you think about it. We are in one of the two metropolitan areas, not in just Mississippi, but in this region. The Coast, the Pine Belt... and we are a stopping-off point that’s much quieter,” Rowell said.

The restaurant’s owner, Steve P. Daigles, decided to buy the 100-year-old building on Pine Hill Avenue. He says he and his wife are big foodies and wanted to bring a high-end restaurant to Stone County.

“It’s tremendous that many people know what they want, and I’m happy that my wife and I can give the community what they want is a good restaurant. It’ll be here in downtown Wiggins,” Daigles said.

Executive Chef Brody LeBlanc is using his New Orleans experience along with his Picayune roots to bring exclusive dishes.

“What we are going to primarily focus on is a farm-to-table approach, but it’s not just the farm. It’s the seafood straight out of the Gulf onto the table. To partner up with local beef producers whether its prime beef, Wagyu, you know partner up with local produce purveyors,” LeBlanc said.

The steakhouse will have indoor and outdoor seating, along with server service. According to Daigles, he is extending the old building to add a kitchen in the back.

“We are going to try to have fancy things on the steaks and specials of the day. Also, this boardwalk here, we are going to try to have some outdoor events,” Daigles said.

The tentative opening date for the steakhouse is September 1st.

