Hattiesburg crews spend Thursday removing trees, cleaning streets after storm

Hattiesburg dusts itself off in the aftermath of Wednesday's storm
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Hattiesburg city workers spent much of Thursday removing fallen trees and clearing streets after Wednesday night’s powerful thunderstorm.

City leaders say about 50 trees were toppled across the Hub City when high winds came through town around 7 p.m.

Three traffic lights also were knocked out, but were quickly put back into operation.

“Anytime there’s a severe thunderstorm warning, or severe weather in general, our crews continue to get ramped up, whether they’re cleaning off the streets before drainage issues can occur, or just getting the roadways clear, as soon as the severe weather is passed,” said Samantha Alexander, City of Hattiesburg chief communications officer. “That is what we do. We train for it. We work for it.”

Alexander said several power lines also went down during the storm.

