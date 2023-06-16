Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Florida man gets 4 years, 9 months for attacking officer at US Capitol insurrection

FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced Friday to four years and nine months in federal prison for storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and attacking a police officer.

Mason Joel Courson, 27, of Tamarac, Florida, was sentenced in District of Columbia federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in November to assaulting, resisting or impeding a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon. The judge also ordered three years of supervised release and restitution of $2,000.

Courson was arrested in South Florida in December 2021.

According to court documents, Courson joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence.

According to an indictment, Courson participated in an assault of a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was beaten by a group armed with a baton, flagpole and crutch. Earlier that afternoon, Courson participated in “heave-ho” efforts to advance into the Capitol in the area of the Lower West Terrace tunnel leading into the building, officials said.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for alleged crimes related to the Capitol breach, officials said. More than 350 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
L to R: Tajifa Massey and items reportedly seized during the execution of a search warrant.
23 baggies of meth seized, suspect arrested in drug bust at Laurel motel Tuesday
Former inmate claiming assault by Perry County deputies while jailed
Investigation underway in Perry Co. jail after assault accusations
Power lines were down along U.S. Hwy 11, about one mile from the Evelyn Gandy Parkway,...
Making Progress: Jones Co. making tackle ‘overwhelming’ calls from A.M. storms
JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen
Jones Co. sheriff’s deputy renders emergency medical care

Latest News

This image from video provided by Will Harris, shows a Fox News onscreen headline beneath a...
Fox News producer out after onscreen message calling Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Affidavit reveals gruesome details on death of missing 4-year-old
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School...
Biden marks anniversary of a gun safety law signed after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre
Former NFL player Ray Lewis, right, and his son Ray Lewis III watch the first half of Game 2 of...
Ray Lewis III, son of 2-time Super Bowl champ Ray Lewis, dies