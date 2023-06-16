Win Stuff
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm

By Christopher Fields
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man died after a tree fell on him during Friday’s early-morning storm.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, Wilbert Fleming, 67, was killed after a tree toppled onto his carport.

As Fleming was getting ready to travel to Atlanta for his brother’s memorial service, the large tree fell on him when he was entering his vehicle.

The incident happened on Douglas Street. The family is asking for prayers of comfort during this time.

