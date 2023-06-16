Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

‘Art for All’ debuts an ‘iron pour’ Thursday night in Hattiesburg

'Art for All' debuts 'iron pour'
By Trey Howard
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ever wondered what could be done with those old, rusted iron objects sitting around the backyard or stashed long ago in the garage?

Well, Art for All Mississippi has a unique solution.

Thursday, artists in downtown Hattiesburg turned old iron into decorative molds in the community’s first-ever “iron pour.”

The event is part of a grant from the Mississippi Council for Developmental Disabilities as a way to provide art opportunities to everyone.

“Just to have that outreach in the community, finding that niche,” said program director Suzanne Lindsey. “Some of my students are here that I work with weekly, so just kind of laying that ground for it.

“And then, providing this unique … No one here has a clue what an iron pour is. But the individuals doing the iron pour, this is their thing.”

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/artforallms/

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
Former inmate claiming assault by Perry County deputies while jailed
Investigation underway in Perry Co. jail after assault accusations
L to R: Tajifa Massey and items reportedly seized during the execution of a search warrant.
23 baggies of meth seized, suspect arrested in drug bust at Laurel motel Tuesday
JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen
Jones Co. sheriff’s deputy renders emergency medical care
A swift and violent storm cell bullied its way through the Pine Belt Wednesday evening, taking...
Brusque storm takes down trees, power lines during rush through Pine Belt

Latest News

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his forecast for the Pine Belt
More rain, thunderstorms moving into Pine Belt Friday
'Art for All' holds 'iron pour' Thursday
'Art for All' debuts 'iron pour'
Road improvement projects on track in Lamar County
Road improvement projects on course in Lamar County
Road improvement projects on track in Lamar County
Road improvement projects continue apace in Lamar County