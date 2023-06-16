‘Art for All’ debuts an ‘iron pour’ Thursday night in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ever wondered what could be done with those old, rusted iron objects sitting around the backyard or stashed long ago in the garage?

Well, Art for All Mississippi has a unique solution.

Thursday, artists in downtown Hattiesburg turned old iron into decorative molds in the community’s first-ever “iron pour.”

The event is part of a grant from the Mississippi Council for Developmental Disabilities as a way to provide art opportunities to everyone.

“Just to have that outreach in the community, finding that niche,” said program director Suzanne Lindsey. “Some of my students are here that I work with weekly, so just kind of laying that ground for it.

“And then, providing this unique … No one here has a clue what an iron pour is. But the individuals doing the iron pour, this is their thing.”

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/artforallms/

