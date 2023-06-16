Win Stuff
Affidavit reveals gruesome details on death of missing 4-year-old

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The affidavit gives details about the death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels.

According to the affidavit, the mother, Brittney Jackson told police her boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson physically attacked Samuels several weeks ago and that the child became unresponsive.

Jackson told police Hobson tried to revive Samuels but she never regained consciousness, and Jackson did not try to help her child.

The affidavit states Hobson placed the child’s body in several garbage bags and stored the body in the house until June 15.

Jackson confessed that the 4-year-old was dumped in the garbage container outside of the apartment.

The mother identified the garbage containers when police showed her pictures.

According to police, Hobson said he last saw Samuels on June 11, but police say that is “impossible” due to advance state of the body’s decomposition.

After police searched the home on Caldwell Avenue, they found the child’s remains in the bin.

On June 15, the mother made a false report of the disappearance of her child, said police.

The mother says she put Samuels to sleep and fell asleep on the couch at 11:45 p.m.

Jackson said she woke up to charge her phone and received a text from a family member that her front door was open.

She says she checked the room where the children were sleeping and found the 4-year-old missing.

This is when Memphis Police Department made the scene and issued a City Watch which led to a state and federal investigation.

Jackson is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and false offense report.

Hobson, who police say is Jackson’s boyfriend, is charged will false offense report.

