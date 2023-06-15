Win Stuff
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - June 15, 2023

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt that are looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place.

SATURDAY

  • Juneteenth Voices of Freedom at Twin Forks Rising
    • The event will be located at 601 East Pine Street.
    • It will start at 9 a.m.
  • Juneteenth Parade - 40th Annual Juneteenth Festival
    • The parade kicks off the celebration on Saturday.
    • The lineup is at 7:30 a.m. at 710 Katie Avenue.
    • The celebration will run from Saturday through Monday 19.
  • Claiborne Car Show
    • The car show will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Claiborne in Hattiesburg.
    • It is free to the public.
    • It cost $25 to enter a car.
    • Money raised will go towards the Alzheimer’s Association.

SUNDAY

