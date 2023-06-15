WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - June 15, 2023
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt that are looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place.
SATURDAY
- Juneteenth Voices of Freedom at Twin Forks Rising
- The event will be located at 601 East Pine Street.
- It will start at 9 a.m.
- Juneteenth Parade - 40th Annual Juneteenth Festival
- The parade kicks off the celebration on Saturday.
- The lineup is at 7:30 a.m. at 710 Katie Avenue.
- The celebration will run from Saturday through Monday 19.
- Claiborne Car Show
- The car show will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Claiborne in Hattiesburg.
- It is free to the public.
- It cost $25 to enter a car.
- Money raised will go towards the Alzheimer’s Association.
SUNDAY
- Festival South 2023: Voices of Freedom Featuring James Meredith
- The event will start at 3 p.m. at the Eureka School in Hattiesburg.
