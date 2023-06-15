WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - June 15, 2023

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt that are looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place.

SATURDAY

Juneteenth Voices of Freedom at Twin Forks Rising The event will be located at 601 East Pine Street. It will start at 9 a.m.

Juneteenth Parade - 40th Annual Juneteenth Festival The parade kicks off the celebration on Saturday. The lineup is at 7:30 a.m. at 710 Katie Avenue. The celebration will run from Saturday through Monday 19.

Claiborne Car Show The car show will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Claiborne in Hattiesburg. It is free to the public. It cost $25 to enter a car. Money raised will go towards the Alzheimer’s Association.



SUNDAY

Festival South 2023: Voices of Freedom Featuring James Meredith The event will start at 3 p.m. at the Eureka School in Hattiesburg.



Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.