VIDEO: Safari park welcomes 3 bat-eared fox kits

Three bat-eared fox kits were introduced this week at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. (Source: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced this week the birth of three bat-eared fox kits.

The animal care team at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park said the young foxes have already begun to adventure out of their den and explore their habitat.

“The kits are spending more time outside of the den with their mother, Winter — a first-time mom,” zoo officials shared.

According to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance team, the trio enjoys wrestling with one another, playing with mom and catching crickets.

Officials said the foxes are in good health and have recently started to eat solid food.

Guests can view Winter and her kits in the Safari Park’s Nairobi Village area.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

