Take it to heart, a little knowledge could save a life

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One-hundred-twenty compressions and two breaths.

As simple as it sounds, knowing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and first aid could be the deciding factor between life and death.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,00 out of hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year.

More than 90 percent of those who suffer cardiac arrest outside a hospital will not survive.

Seven in 10 Americans said they do not know what to do during a cardiac emergency.

And that’s where Lorri Turner, owner of LT’s CPR Certification Center, wants to help.

Turner said the time is better than ever to learn what to do in the face of an emergency.

“We are the ones who people are counting on to help us at that particular time,” said Lorri Turner, LT’s CPR Certification Center owner. “So, even during sudden illness, heart attack, strokes, even asthma attacks, anaphylaxis attacks, different things of that nature, being able to know first aid is definitely important.”

The Heart Association said that survival rates can increase 40 percent or higher when bystander CPR is performed promptly.

The association now is pushing for policy changes to allow for all schools across the country to have CPR training and AED machines.

