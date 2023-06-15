Win Stuff
Purvis-area judo students to compete in upcoming Junior Olympic Championships

Students at the Black Belt School of Judo prepare for competition at the Junior Olympic...
Students at the Black Belt School of Judo prepare for competition at the Junior Olympic Championships in Shreveport Wednesday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Some young athletes from the Pine Belt are preparing to take part in a national competition in Louisiana this weekend.

About a half dozen students from the Black Belt School of Judo will compete in USA Judo’s Junior Olympic Championships in Shreveport.

It’s a three-day competition.

Judo is a Japanese martial art that uses specialized techniques to throw an opponent.

The competition will award first-, second- and third-place medals.

“I’m very excited,” said Diane Manganaro, Black Belt School of Judo head sensei. “I think all of (my students) will place in their divisions and I have a couple that I think will even get to the finals.”

The championships will take place June 16 through June 18.

