Purvis-area judo students to compete in upcoming Junior Olympic Championships

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Some young athletes from the Pine Belt are preparing to take part in a national competition in Louisiana this weekend.

About a half dozen students from the Black Belt School of Judo will compete in USA Judo’s Junior Olympic Championships in Shreveport.

It’s a three-day competition.

Judo is a Japanese martial art that uses specialized techniques to throw an opponent.

The competition will award first-, second- and third-place medals.

“I’m very excited,” said Diane Manganaro, Black Belt School of Judo head sensei. “I think all of (my students) will place in their divisions and I have a couple that I think will even get to the finals.”

The championships will take place June 16 through June 18.

