Pearl River Community College announces 2023 football schedule

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -The 2023 football season is right around the corner, and Pearl River Community College head football coach Seth Smith is looking to build on a successful 2022 campaign.

Smith announced the finalized 2023 schedule on Thursday.

The Wildcats will host four home contests, including the annual “Cat Fight” against Jones College, and will travel for five games in 2023.

2023 SCHEDULE

The Wildcats open the season on the road on Sept. 7 as they travel to Goodman, Miss., to take on Holmes Community College.]

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

PRCC will open the home portion of its schedule on Sept. 14 when the Wildcats welcome Northeast Community College to Dobie Holden Stadium.

PRCC heads back out on the road for a Sept. 21 visit to Northwest Community College in Senatobia, Miss.

The Wildcats come back home to host Hinds Community Colleges on Sept. 28 before making a short road trip to Perkinston, Miss, to take on Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on Oct. 5

PRCC will host Jones College in the annual “Cat Fight” on Oct. 12 before traveling to Wesson, Miss., on Oct. 19 to play Copiah-Lincoln Community College at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats will host Southwest Community College for Homecoming on Oct. 26, before wrapping up the regular season at East Central Community College in Decatur, Miss., at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.

The first round of the MACCC playoffs is set for Nov. 11, with the MACCC championship slated for Nov. 18.

All home games are set for 7 p.m.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS

Smith is heading into his fourth year at the helm of the Wildcat program.

PRCC finished 6-3 last fall, with a 4-2 record in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.

The six wins were the most since 2010, and the Wildcats narrowly missed out on the playoffs.

Fifteen athletes from the 2022 squad signed with four-year programs, and Smith, who was named MACCC South Division Coach of the Year, saw 15 of his players from the 2022 squad sign with four-year programs.

HOW TO WATCH

The Wildcats will once again livestream all games for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold.

Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app stores.

To view social media video, go to https://twitter.com/PRCCAthletics/status/1669422109636939788?s=20

TICKETS

PRCC will utilize Hometown Ticketing for the 2023-24 school year. Ticketing information will be announced soon. Check PRCCAthletics.com for more information.

