Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

National Pet Preparedness Month: Do you know how to keep your pet safe?

(Pixabay)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - June is National Pet Preparedness Month. Here’s what you need to know to keep your furry, scaly, or feathery family safe when making disaster prep plans.

“Keep a selfie of you and your pet to prove ownership,” said Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “Have your pet microchipped and know what shelters in your area will allow pets inside should you have to evacuate because of a disaster.”

You can also buy pet insurance for your furry friends.

On July 1, a new law regulating pet insurance sales in Mississippi goes into effect. Senate Bill 2228 makes Mississippi the second state, following Maine, to adopt a law requiring pet insurance companies to disclose all exclusions, including those for pets with preexisting conditions or hereditary disorders. The new law also allows the Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) to regulate training for agents who sell pet insurance.

If you have a question about pet insurance, call your insurance agent or MID at 601-359-3569.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Tajifa Massey and items reportedly seized during the execution of a search warrant.
23 baggies of meth seized, suspect arrested in drug bust at Laurel motel Tuesday
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
South Carolina brothers died early Wednesday morning when their vehicle left Interstate 10 and...
Brothers transporting vehicles die in I-10 wreck

Latest News

WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - June 15, 2023
The Mississippi Department of Transportation wants to remind everyone that trains and cars...
MDOT shares train safety tips on international awareness day
Buying a home? WDAM 7 Sunrise highlights what to know
Tiffany Murdock was announced as CEO in June of 2022 following Lee Bond’s resignation earlier...
CEO of Singing River Health System resigns