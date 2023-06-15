National Pet Preparedness Month: Do you know how to keep your pet safe?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - June is National Pet Preparedness Month. Here’s what you need to know to keep your furry, scaly, or feathery family safe when making disaster prep plans.

“Keep a selfie of you and your pet to prove ownership,” said Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “Have your pet microchipped and know what shelters in your area will allow pets inside should you have to evacuate because of a disaster.”

You can also buy pet insurance for your furry friends.

On July 1, a new law regulating pet insurance sales in Mississippi goes into effect. Senate Bill 2228 makes Mississippi the second state, following Maine, to adopt a law requiring pet insurance companies to disclose all exclusions, including those for pets with preexisting conditions or hereditary disorders. The new law also allows the Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) to regulate training for agents who sell pet insurance.

If you have a question about pet insurance, call your insurance agent or MID at 601-359-3569.

