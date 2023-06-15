Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Mississippi State, Ole Miss learn 2024 SEC Schedule

Mississippi State, Ole Miss learn 2024 SEC Schedule.
Mississippi State, Ole Miss learn 2024 SEC Schedule.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis || AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels learned their grueling 8-game Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2024 season Wednesday night.

The SEC will have new universities representing the conference, with the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns beginning their inaugural season as members of the conference in the fall of 2024.

According to the SEC, Mississippi State will host Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, and Texas A&M in the confines of Davis-Wade Stadium.

The Bulldogs face a challenging road schedule in 2024, as they fill face their bitter in-state rival Ole Miss, as well as Texas, Tennessee, and the two-time reigning national champions the Georgia Bulldogs away from home.

The Ole Miss SEC schedule isn’t so friendly either.

The Rebels will host Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Kentucky. Ole Miss’ road schedule is highlighted by a trip to Baton Rouge to face LSU in Death Valley.

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will also play Florida, Arkansas, and South Carolina on the road.

The SEC has not released the dates and times at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate
L to R: Tajifa Massey and items reportedly seized during the execution of a search warrant.
23 baggies of meth seized, suspect arrested in drug bust at Laurel motel Tuesday
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
South Carolina brothers died early Wednesday morning when their vehicle left Interstate 10 and...
Brothers transporting vehicles die in I-10 wreck
When the first units arrived, they found the semi-trick on the southbound shoulder, resting on...
Semi-truck driver injured in early morning rollover on I-59

Latest News

Scott Berry walks to the outfield for the final time at Pete Taylor Park
Scott Berry leaves legacy at Southern Miss that transcends baseball
Coach Berry ends final season with 528 wins; USM falls short of Omaha
Monday was also coach Scott Berry’s last game at Pete Taylor Park.
Tennessee Volunteers beat Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 5-0
USM vs. Tennessee
USM shutout by Tennessee in Game 3, 5-0, falls short of College World Series