LPD releases stats from May grant period

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department has released statistics from last month in relation to impaired drivers and traffic service grants.

According to LPD, May’s stats were as follows:

  • 754 tickets
  • 6 DUI arrests
  • 2 felony arrests
  • 5 fugitives apprehended

LPD Chief Tommy Cox said speeding tickets and DUI arrests help to keep citizens and the roads safe.

Any persons with information about crimes are encouraged to call LPD at (601)-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP (7867).

