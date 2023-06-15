Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Laurel Housing Authority celebrates Triangle Homes renovations

The Laurel Housing Authority celebrated a recently refurbished set of apartments.
The Laurel Housing Authority celebrated a recently refurbished set of apartments.(WDAM 7)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Housing Authority completed renovations on its Triangle Homes property in 2021, and on Thursday celebrated that accomplishment with a historical marker.

Executive Director of the Laurel Housing Authority Ailrick Young said the organization petitioned the Mississippi Department of History and Archives to get the marker.

“The housing that we were going to demolish had historical significance because it was some of the earliest public housing built in Mississippi,” Young said.

The $18 million dollar renovation of the 124-unit complex that was originally built in 1938 included the demolition of the original units.

The brand new units have modern amenities such as central air and heat, appliances, garbage disposals and closets, said Triangle Homes Property Manager Ruby Jones.

“It’s great for the residents to have new, upgraded apartments where we can now say that we’re blending into the community,” Jones said.

A shortage of affordable housing exists in Mississippi. In Laurel, it’s no different with more than 200 people on the waiting list to get into Laurel Housing Authority’s properties.

Young said everyone needed somewhere safe, decent and sanitary to live.

“And for a community, I believe, to be healthy, you have to provide housing for all segments of the community,” Young said.

The Laurel Housing Authority and its partners are working to combat the need for affordable housing in the city.

Young said developing affordable housing is not something that happens overnight.

“It takes years from concept, to getting funding, to getting the proper approvals,” Young said. “But it is something that most of those (who) serve our population are aware of and are working toward addressing.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
L to R: Tajifa Massey and items reportedly seized during the execution of a search warrant.
23 baggies of meth seized, suspect arrested in drug bust at Laurel motel Tuesday
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
A swift and violent storm cell bullied its way through the Pine Belt Wednesday evening, taking...
Brusque storm takes down trees, power lines during rush through Pine Belt

Latest News

Paul Boykins, 51, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man charged with auto burglary
15 Forrest County homes reported damage from Wednesday storm to MEMA.
15 homes in Forrest County report damage from Wednesday’s to MEMA
CPR, first-aid training can help save lives
Pearl River Community Collège football Thursday released its nine-game, 2023 schedule.
Pearl River Community College announces 2023 football schedule