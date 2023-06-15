Laurel Housing Authority celebrates Triangle Homes renovations

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Housing Authority completed renovations on its Triangle Homes property in 2021, and on Thursday celebrated that accomplishment with a historical marker.

Executive Director of the Laurel Housing Authority Ailrick Young said the organization petitioned the Mississippi Department of History and Archives to get the marker.

“The housing that we were going to demolish had historical significance because it was some of the earliest public housing built in Mississippi,” Young said.

The $18 million dollar renovation of the 124-unit complex that was originally built in 1938 included the demolition of the original units.

The brand new units have modern amenities such as central air and heat, appliances, garbage disposals and closets, said Triangle Homes Property Manager Ruby Jones.

“It’s great for the residents to have new, upgraded apartments where we can now say that we’re blending into the community,” Jones said.

A shortage of affordable housing exists in Mississippi. In Laurel, it’s no different with more than 200 people on the waiting list to get into Laurel Housing Authority’s properties.

Young said everyone needed somewhere safe, decent and sanitary to live.

“And for a community, I believe, to be healthy, you have to provide housing for all segments of the community,” Young said.

The Laurel Housing Authority and its partners are working to combat the need for affordable housing in the city.

Young said developing affordable housing is not something that happens overnight.

“It takes years from concept, to getting funding, to getting the proper approvals,” Young said. “But it is something that most of those (who) serve our population are aware of and are working toward addressing.”

