Jones Co. sheriff’s deputy renders emergency medical care

JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen
JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County sheriff’s deputy provided emergency medical care to a man found on the side of the road Thursday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Xavier Thigpen was first on the scene at Palmer Road in the Pendorff community, where a man was discovered by passersby lying on the side of the roadway and reportedly barely breathing.

Thigpen determined that the individual was not breathing and began CPR on the individual before additional JCSD deputies and EMServ Ambulance Service medics arrived.

The individual was successfully resuscitated and transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

“Great job by Deputy Thigpen in providing emergency medical care to this individual involving the administration of CPR,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Our personnel are often the first on scene at critical incidents and rely on their training, knowledge, experience, and expertise to help others who are in crisis situations.”

