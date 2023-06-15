Win Stuff
Investigation underway in Perry Co. jail after assault accusations

Perry County Jail under scrutiny after assault allegations
By Trey Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway at the Perry County jail after a former inmate claims he was assaulted by deputies.

The family of Tommy Woods alleges that he suffered injuries as a result of an assault by deputies during his time as an inmate of the Perry County Jail.

Both the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the investigation.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said his department has been cooperative during the process, providing all evidence they have of Woods’ stay in the jail’s holding cell.

“That whole area is under video surveillance, and we were able to provide both agencies that are looking into this all six days of video from the time he came into the jail to the time he left the jail,” Nobles said. “We were able to give them all of that video surveillance.

“In the future, I don’t want anyone to be concerned with us bringing someone to jail or another family member be concerned about their family member being locked up here.”

Nobles added that Woods requested transportation to a local hospital once he was no longer an inmate.

We will continue to update as we learn details.

