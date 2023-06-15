Hattiesburg teen progresses to Round 2 of USA International Ballet Competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Alexei Orohovsky, a 16-year-old who grew up in Hattiesburg, is progressing to Round Two of the 12th USA International Ballet Competition in Jackson.

According to Katya Orohovsky, Alexei’s mother, he will be competing Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

A list of Round Two competitors was released by the USA IBC Wednesday morning. Alexei will be competing in the junior male category.

Alexei competed in Round One on Sunday night. He is believed to be one of the few dancers in Mississippi to ever have competed in the event.

Tickets for Round Two can be bought on the USA International Ballet Competition’s website.

