Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Hattiesburg teen progresses to Round 2 of USA International Ballet Competition

Alexei Orohovsky in Italy
Alexei Orohovsky in Italy(Photo provided by Katya Orohovsky)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Alexei Orohovsky, a 16-year-old who grew up in Hattiesburg, is progressing to Round Two of the 12th USA International Ballet Competition in Jackson.

According to Katya Orohovsky, Alexei’s mother, he will be competing Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

A list of Round Two competitors was released by the USA IBC Wednesday morning. Alexei will be competing in the junior male category.

Alexei competed in Round One on Sunday night. He is believed to be one of the few dancers in Mississippi to ever have competed in the event.

Hattiesburg teen competing in USA International Ballet Competition

Tickets for Round Two can be bought on the USA International Ballet Competition’s website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Arrest made in fatal shooting near Lumberton park; investigation ongoing
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday for Severe Storms
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
Sheriff: Toddler, 3, in stable condition after shot by brother, 6
Monday was also coach Scott Berry’s last game at Pete Taylor Park.
Tennessee Volunteers beat Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 5-0

Latest News

Chris McDaniel spoke to the Jones County Republican Women Wednesday
Sen. McDaniel speaks to Jones County Republican Women
-
Juneteenth events happening in the Pine Belt
YWCO of Laurel hosts Bingo Night this Friday
“This event will be an excellent opportunity for those individuals seeking information and...
LHA, Jackson HUD hosting community homeownership event