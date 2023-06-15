Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Hattiesburg man charged with auto burglary

Paul Boykins, 51, of Hattiesburg.
Paul Boykins, 51, of Hattiesburg.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police officers made an arrest for auto burglary on Wednesday.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, The incident took place in the 500 block of 7th Avenue.

HPD said 51-year-old Paul Boykins of Hattiesburg was charged with auto burglary. He was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
L to R: Tajifa Massey and items reportedly seized during the execution of a search warrant.
23 baggies of meth seized, suspect arrested in drug bust at Laurel motel Tuesday
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
A swift and violent storm cell bullied its way through the Pine Belt Wednesday evening, taking...
Brusque storm takes down trees, power lines during rush through Pine Belt

Latest News

15 Forrest County homes reported damage from Wednesday storm to MEMA.
15 homes in Forrest County report damage from Wednesday’s to MEMA
CPR, first-aid training can help save lives
Pearl River Community Collège football Thursday released its nine-game, 2023 schedule.
Pearl River Community College announces 2023 football schedule
GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old