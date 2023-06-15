Hattiesburg man charged with auto burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police officers made an arrest for auto burglary on Wednesday.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, The incident took place in the 500 block of 7th Avenue.

HPD said 51-year-old Paul Boykins of Hattiesburg was charged with auto burglary. He was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

