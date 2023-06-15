Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old

GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police arrested and charged a man for the Saturday night hit-and-run that sent a 13-year-old girl to the hospital.

GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.

Harrell is being charged with hit and run causing bodily injury. He is on his way to the Harrison County Jail, with his bail set at $150,000.

GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.(WLOX)

Teshawna Taylor was hit by a dark blue sedan while crossing Dedeaux Road from the Dollar General store Saturday night around 8 p.m.

Taylor was left with a brain injury and a broken leg and hip. As of Tuesday, she remained in critical condition.

Police searched for the suspect throughout the week, releasing images of the car and an image of the alleged suspect from a security camera.

Once the suspect was arrested, Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper commented on the case.

“First of all, our thoughts and prayers go out to Teshawna Taylor’s family in this tragic case, but today we were able to bring someone to justice,” Chief Cooper told WLOX.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
L to R: Tajifa Massey and items reportedly seized during the execution of a search warrant.
23 baggies of meth seized, suspect arrested in drug bust at Laurel motel Tuesday
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
A swift and violent storm cell bullied its way through the Pine Belt Wednesday evening, taking...
Brusque storm takes down trees, power lines during rush through Pine Belt

Latest News

Paul Boykins, 51, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man charged with auto burglary
15 Forrest County homes reported damage from Wednesday storm to MEMA.
15 homes in Forrest County report damage from Wednesday’s to MEMA
CPR, first-aid training can help save lives
Pearl River Community Collège football Thursday released its nine-game, 2023 schedule.
Pearl River Community College announces 2023 football schedule