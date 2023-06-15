Family pleads with public to help find missing Mississippi man

HOLLY SPRING, Miss. (WMC) - A family is issuing a desperate plea to find their loved one who disappeared for five months.

The last time anyone saw Demarcus Wells was in January in Holly Springs and the family has never stopped looking.

June 15 marks 5 months since anyone has heard from 36-year-old Demarcus Wells. His family told Action News 5 that it’s not like him to just disappear.

There were Lots of emotions during a press conference as Demarcus Wells’ niece reflects on the time she has missed with her uncle.

“He had a soft side to him. He wasn’t always hard. The Boochie (Demarcus) we know was kindhearted and he was selfless.

Demarcus’ oldest sister, Chaquita Wells, said she hasn’t physically seen her brother since December of 2022 but they would always talk on the phone.

“He didn’t just disappear off the face of the earth like that it just ain’t no way. I can’t even think of where he might be,” Chaquita.

“We want to keep all positive hopes for the family,” said Detective T. Walker with the Holly Springs Police Department.

The Holly Springs Police Department said Demarcus disappeared between January 13 and 15of 2023. On January 13th, Wells was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a head injury and released.

Police searched this area known as the Chatham heights or the Greenbriar area. The family conducted their own search and found evidence.

“On the 16th, I thought maybe he had fallen in a ditch and had a seizure because he has seizures. [My girls and I] walked that road, Greenbriar, from where his boss stayed all the way down to Tony’s store. The only thing we found was one of his tennis shoes,” said Chaquita.

Detective T. Walker says they can’t say if foul play is involved.

“It’s an active investigation and anything is possible at this point especially when it comes to a missing person. We have to take everything into consideration, and we are going to work on this investigation like any other investigation.

If you know the whereabouts of Demarcus or have any leads in the case call the Holly Springs Police Department at (662) 252-2122.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.