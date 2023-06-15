Win Stuff
Covington schools now require students to carry clear backpacks

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County School District hopes a new policy which mandates see-through school book bags, will improve security during the school day.

The Covington County School Board adopted the policy this week.

It requires students in all grades to carry clear or mesh backpacks to school every day.

Students will be allowed to bring non-see through small purses or pouches, which can contain money or personal hygiene items.

“It’s just another portion of what we’re trying to do for school safety,” said Babette Duty, Covington County School superintendent. “It will expedite coming and going in the morning for students getting off the bus or coming from car rider.”

The policy will also be enforced for those attending all sporting events and other extra-curricular activities.

“Just like you go to certain college games, they have the plastic bag, the clear bag policy as well, because you don’t want anything to come in that could cause harm to anyone,” said Ronald Barnes, Covington County School District school violence prevention coordinator.

“That’s the whole goal, to keep everyone safe.”

The bookbag policy goes into effect this school year, which begins Aug. 4.

View the new policy on the Covington County School District’s Facebook page or by going to www.cov.k12.ms.us.

