CEO of Singing River Health System resigns

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System announced the resignation of Tiffany Murdock. The decision, made by Murdock, comes after eight years of dedicated service to the health system and its employees.

“The Board of Trustees would like to thank Tiffany for her dedication, visionary leadership, and unparalleled commitment to the organization,” said Board President Erich Nichols. “Under her guidance, we have witnessed remarkable achievements and tremendous growth, setting new standards of excellence within our industry. Her approachability, humility, and genuine care for the team made her not just a CEO but a mentor and friend to many within the organization. We wish Tiffany the very best in her future endeavors.”

During this transition period, Murdock will work with Chief Operating Officer Laurin St. Pe, who has been appointed interim CEO upon Murdock’s departure. St. Pe will continue to serve as COO during this time. St. Pe has been with Singing River since 1999 and has played an integral part in operating the health system, demonstrating strong leadership skills, strategic acumen, and a deep understanding of healthcare.

“We have full confidence in Laurin’s ability to lead us through this transition period and maintain the positive momentum that has been built,” Nichols said. “The Board of Trustees will work closely with Tiffany, Laurin, and the Executive Team to ensure the continuity of our operations, maintain our strategic focus, and uphold the values that define us as an organization.”

Jackson County Board of Supervisors President Ken Taylor commented on the situation Wednesday night.

“Laurin will do a great job as we move on with the negotiations involving the sale of SRHS,” Taylor said. “We wish Tiffany the very best as she moves on and furthers her career.”

Murdock was announced as CEO in June of 2022 following Lee Bond’s resignation earlier that year. Her last day will be Aug. 11, 2023.

