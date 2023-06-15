Win Stuff
Brusque storm takes down trees, power lines during rush through Pine Belt

A swift and violent storm cell bullied its way through the Pine Belt, taking down trees and power lines along the way.
A swift and violent storm cell bullied its way through the Pine Belt, taking down trees and power lines along the way.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A violent thunderstorm cell that brought straight-line winds as high as 70 miles per hour rushed through the Pine Belt Wednesday evening, taking trees and power lines with it.

In Hattiesburg, city officials reported some trees down, including at 38th Avenue and Quinn Street.

Another tree came down in the alley between Mamie and Adeline streets.

In Jones County a tree was reported down at Moselle Seminary Road, just west of Parker Brothers.

In Marion County, the sheriff’s office reported a half dozen trees felled but no property damage or injury

This report will be updated as information becomes available.

Covington County Emergency Management Agency director Brennon Chancellor said some 15 to 20 trees had been reported down , but the county had not received any reports of injurious or property damage.

Also, Chancellor said numerous instances of power outages in the southwest part of the county were reported, particularly around Seminary and the Richmond community.

All told, power providers in the Pine Belt reported more than 13,400 outages, including:

  • Dixie Electric Power Association _1,211
  • Mississippi Power _ 1,726
  • Southern Pine Electric _ 4,890
  • Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association _ 5,235.

Matthew Ware, Pearl River Valley chief executive officer/general manager, said the majority of his association’s down customers are in Marion and Lamar counties because of trees and limbs falling onto power lines.

“Our crews are busy working to restore power to areas affected by the thunderstorms that hit our service area,” Ware said in a release.  “We hope to have our member’s service restored in a timely and efficient manner.”

