Aggravated assault case under investigation in Perry Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Richton Police Department, responded to an aggravated assault case Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was at a residence and appeared to have been assaulted. AAA Ambulance Service arrived and transported him to Forrest General Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the man is in stable condition. This case is under investigation, and no names will be released at this time.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact PCSO at (601)-964-8461. To remain anonymous, contact the Perry County Crimestoppers at (601)-964-STOP (7867).  

You can use this website or the app, on the App Store or on Google Play, to report to Crimestoppers.

You can also use the contact button on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, which will send you to the Crimestoppers report form.

 Remember, we want your information, not your name. You could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

