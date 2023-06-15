15 homes in Forrest County report damage from Wednesday’s to MEMA

From the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with counties to assess damage from the severe weather on Wednesday.

Statewide, MEMA has received reports of homes damaged, trees down, and power outages due to high winds.

Initial damage assessments are underway.

The following is a PRELIMINARY LIST and will change through the assessment process.

Counties reporting damage:

Forrest - 15 homes

Humphreys - 10 homes

Lawrence - five homes, one church

MEMA encourages residents with any damage to do the following:

File an insurance claim

Take photos of the damage

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool.

MEMA is assisting counties with validating damage assessments and monitoring more severe weather expected to hit the state over the next two days.

