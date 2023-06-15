Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

06/15 Ryan’s “Stormy Again” Thursday Morning Forecast

We’re in for another round of storms today, but it isn’t going to be on par with yesterday’s risk.
06/15 Ryan’s “Stormy Again” Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another stormy afternoon lies ahead, but this one looks to be a little more manageable than yesterday’s. Today’s severe risk is at level 2, down two from yesterday. That means severe weather is still possible, even expected, just not on par with the overall strength or amount from yesterday. Wind remains our biggest threat once again, which was the primary issue we faced yesterday. Today’s storms are just to the north of us in the Jackson-Meridian area right now, but is steadily inching towards us.

I’m expecting our first showers and thunderstorms entering our northernmost counties by 10 AM, and slowly creeping southward for the rest of the day. That’ll put them in the central Pine Belt/Hattiesburg area between 1 PM and 3 PM, and along the coast after sunset. Overall, I expect we’ll see more rain coverage and accumulations today than we did yesterday, just not in a concerning “wash out” way...we should just be looking at one line of storms through the afternoon with a few spotty showers popping up after it passes.

Also, going to be another hot and humid one until that rain arrives, so get ready for another afternoon with heat indices closing in on 105!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate
L to R: Tajifa Massey and items reportedly seized during the execution of a search warrant.
23 baggies of meth seized, suspect arrested in drug bust at Laurel motel Tuesday
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
South Carolina brothers died early Wednesday morning when their vehicle left Interstate 10 and...
Brothers transporting vehicles die in I-10 wreck
When the first units arrived, they found the semi-trick on the southbound shoulder, resting on...
Semi-truck driver injured in early morning rollover on I-59

Latest News

06/15 Ryan’s “Stormy Again” Thursday Morning Forecast
06/15 Ryan’s “Stormy Again” Thursday Morning Forecast
Hattiesburg saw trees, power lines down
A swift and violent storm cell bullied its way through the Pine Belt Wednesday evening, taking...
Brusque storm takes down trees, power lines during rush through Pine Belt
Severe Weather Expected Tonight in the Pine Belt
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Weather Expected Tonight