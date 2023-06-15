06/15 Ryan’s “Stormy Again” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another stormy afternoon lies ahead, but this one looks to be a little more manageable than yesterday’s. Today’s severe risk is at level 2, down two from yesterday. That means severe weather is still possible, even expected, just not on par with the overall strength or amount from yesterday. Wind remains our biggest threat once again, which was the primary issue we faced yesterday. Today’s storms are just to the north of us in the Jackson-Meridian area right now, but is steadily inching towards us.

I’m expecting our first showers and thunderstorms entering our northernmost counties by 10 AM, and slowly creeping southward for the rest of the day. That’ll put them in the central Pine Belt/Hattiesburg area between 1 PM and 3 PM, and along the coast after sunset. Overall, I expect we’ll see more rain coverage and accumulations today than we did yesterday, just not in a concerning “wash out” way...we should just be looking at one line of storms through the afternoon with a few spotty showers popping up after it passes.

Also, going to be another hot and humid one until that rain arrives, so get ready for another afternoon with heat indices closing in on 105!

