Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Workshop offers necessary homebuyer information

Wednesday's Homebuyer's Workshop, co-hosted by the Laurel Housing Authority, offered...
Wednesday's Homebuyer's Workshop, co-hosted by the Laurel Housing Authority, offered across-the-board information on the ownership process.(WBRC)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Becoming a new homeowner can seem daunting without the right information.

That’s why the Laurel Housing Authority partnered with the Jackson Housing and Urban Development Office to offer a homeownership workshop.

“I just wish I had known this years ago” Steven Peppers said. “I hate I’m just now getting this at 52 years old. I wish I had heard about this information years ago, but thank God I’m hearing about it now.”

Wednesday’s Homebuyers Workshop showed another facet that the Laurel Housing Authority can offer.

“Although we provide affordable housing to those that we serve, our intent is to help our residents achieve self sufficiency, LHA’s Ailrick Young said. “One way that they can achieve self-sufficiency is not being in need of affordable housing by owning their own home, so we try to provide those resources and information to help them achieve that goal.”

The one-stop shop provided resources from 15 different business partners , including lenders and real estate agents

“Opportunities like this bring in the residents, bring in the community, (and) they learn those things that they had no idea about,” said Adrenace Williams, Mississippi Field Office director.

Some of those ideas include how to get and fill out a loan application and other step-by-step guidance.

“They didn’t know that someone would help them with their credit, they didn’t know that someone would give them a road map to homeownership,” Williams said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday for Severe Storms
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Arrest made in fatal shooting near Lumberton park; investigation ongoing
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
Sheriff: Toddler, 3, in stable condition after shot by brother, 6
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate

Latest News

Forrest County Agricultural High School has a new leader heading into the 2023 school year.
Forrest County Agricultural High School District welcomes new superintendent
Chris McDaniel spoke to the Jones County Republican Women Wednesday
Sen. McDaniel speaks to Jones County Republican Women
-
Teen reported missing in Columbia found safe
-
Juneteenth events happening in the Pine Belt