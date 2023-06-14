Workshop offers necessary homebuyer information

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Becoming a new homeowner can seem daunting without the right information.

That’s why the Laurel Housing Authority partnered with the Jackson Housing and Urban Development Office to offer a homeownership workshop.

“I just wish I had known this years ago” Steven Peppers said. “I hate I’m just now getting this at 52 years old. I wish I had heard about this information years ago, but thank God I’m hearing about it now.”

Wednesday’s Homebuyers Workshop showed another facet that the Laurel Housing Authority can offer.

“Although we provide affordable housing to those that we serve, our intent is to help our residents achieve self sufficiency, LHA’s Ailrick Young said. “One way that they can achieve self-sufficiency is not being in need of affordable housing by owning their own home, so we try to provide those resources and information to help them achieve that goal.”

The one-stop shop provided resources from 15 different business partners , including lenders and real estate agents

“Opportunities like this bring in the residents, bring in the community, (and) they learn those things that they had no idea about,” said Adrenace Williams, Mississippi Field Office director.

Some of those ideas include how to get and fill out a loan application and other step-by-step guidance.

“They didn’t know that someone would help them with their credit, they didn’t know that someone would give them a road map to homeownership,” Williams said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.