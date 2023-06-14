USM Children’s Center for Communication and Development: Helping one child at a time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For nearly 70 years, the University of Southern Mississippi’s Children’s Center for Communication and Development has provided services to children around the Pine Belt.

The non-profit works under the Department of Education and the Department of Health’s early intervention program.

Parents can self-refer or be referred by a medical provider or teacher to the center if they believe their child needs services like speech-language therapy, special education and/or behavioral therapy.

“you can find our information on USM’s website, or we do have an enrollment interest form that is located on our website as well,” said Sarah Myers, director. “We do have a waitlist, unfortunately ... What we like to do is follow up as consistently as we can with families that are seeking enrollment in our program and make sure they are plugged in with some form of intervention and support while they are waiting for enrollment in our program.”

If you would like to volunteer or partner with the children’s center, you can reach the center through social media or email them at childrens.center@usm.edu

