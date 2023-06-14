Teen reported missing in Columbia found safe

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department announced that a teen reported missing since Saturday has been located.

According to Columbia PD, 14-year-old Tristan Josiah Alford has been found safe.

The police department said it wanted to thank the community for its support in helping locate the teen.

