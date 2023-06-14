Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Teen reported missing in Columbia found safe

-
-(Columbia Police Department Facebook page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department announced that a teen reported missing since Saturday has been located.

According to Columbia PD, 14-year-old Tristan Josiah Alford has been found safe.

The police department said it wanted to thank the community for its support in helping locate the teen.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday for Severe Storms
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Arrest made in fatal shooting near Lumberton park; investigation ongoing
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
Sheriff: Toddler, 3, in stable condition after shot by brother, 6
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate

Latest News

-
Juneteenth events happening in the Pine Belt
South Carolina brothers died early Wednesday morning when their vehicle left Interstate 10 and...
Brothers transporting vehicles die in I-10 wreck
Germantown Performing Arts Center
Site work underway on $44 million Germantown High School Performing Arts Center
WDAM 7's news team taste tests Blue Bell's newest flavor, Java Jolt