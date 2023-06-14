Teen reported missing in Columbia found safe
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department announced that a teen reported missing since Saturday has been located.
According to Columbia PD, 14-year-old Tristan Josiah Alford has been found safe.
The police department said it wanted to thank the community for its support in helping locate the teen.
