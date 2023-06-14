Sen. McDaniel speaks to Jones County Republican Women

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On the campaign trail, state Sen. Chris McDaniel spoke to the Jones County Republican Women on Wednesday.

McDaniel appeared at the Mississippi Association of Supervisors annual convention in Gulfport before coming through Jones County.

McDaniel currently is vying for the lieutenant governor’s seat against incumbent Delbert Hosemann.

A recent Mississippi Today/Siena College poll indicated that Hosemann has 47 percent of the voter’s support with McDaniel at 32 percent.

McDaniel spoke to the group about the state of liberalism and “woke” culture in Mississippi.

“The people of this state have got to fight back against liberalism,” McDaniel said. “The woke culture is killing our kids, it’s infiltrating our universities and we’re here to fight against that woke culture, but also, just for our core values.

“Mississippi is one of the last places remaining where we can push back against Washington, where we can push back against Joe Biden and we can protect our traditions and protect our way of life.”

McDaniel currently represents District 42 and resides in Ellisville.

