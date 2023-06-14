Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Sen. McDaniel speaks to Jones County Republican Women

Chris McDaniel spoke to the Jones County Republican Women Wednesday
Chris McDaniel spoke to the Jones County Republican Women Wednesday(WTOK)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On the campaign trail, state Sen. Chris McDaniel spoke to the Jones County Republican Women on Wednesday.

McDaniel appeared at the Mississippi Association of Supervisors annual convention in Gulfport before coming through Jones County.

McDaniel currently is vying for the lieutenant governor’s seat against incumbent Delbert Hosemann.

A recent Mississippi Today/Siena College poll indicated that Hosemann has 47 percent of the voter’s support with McDaniel at 32 percent.

McDaniel spoke to the group about the state of liberalism and “woke” culture in Mississippi.

“The people of this state have got to fight back against liberalism,” McDaniel said. “The woke culture is killing our kids, it’s infiltrating our universities and we’re here to fight against that woke culture, but also, just for our core values.

“Mississippi is one of the last places remaining where we can push back against Washington, where we can push back against Joe Biden and we can protect our traditions and protect our way of life.”

McDaniel currently represents District 42 and resides in Ellisville.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday for Severe Storms
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Arrest made in fatal shooting near Lumberton park; investigation ongoing
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
Sheriff: Toddler, 3, in stable condition after shot by brother, 6
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate

Latest News

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims led his department to being reaccredited by the state.
Forrest County Sheriff’s Department receives re-accreditation
Wednesday's Homebuyer's Workshop, co-hosted by the Laurel Housing Authority, offered...
Workshop offers necessary homebuyer information
Forrest County Agricultural High School has a new leader heading into the 2023 school year.
Forrest County Agricultural High School District welcomes new superintendent
-
Teen reported missing in Columbia found safe