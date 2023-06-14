Win Stuff
Richton Public Library hosts summer reading program

The Richton Public Library’s summer reading program is off to a good start.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) -

The program started on June 1, with a Zoom meeting hosted by Mississippi Power.

Each session lasts around two hours, giving both parents and kids a much-needed break.

Branch Manager Shannon Cooley said the program helps readers expand their literary knowledge beyond what they read during the school year.

“They can say, ‘Oh well, at school, we’re supposed to read this certain book,’ but during the summer time, they don’t understand that they’re able to read a book of their choosing, so they’re able to widen their repertoire of reading,” said Cooley.

Cooley said the library is looking to bring in more community figures for the program.

The next session is set for Thursday at 2 p.m. WDAM’s Patrick Bigbie will be the guest speaker.

