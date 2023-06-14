Win Stuff
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday

Smith said the key to his health has been to stay active and remain upright.
By Trey Howard
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis resident is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Marcum Smith was born is Ohio, but would travel to Mississippi with family every six months when he was a kid.

His family said that he loves the outdoors, is an avid gardener and even recently renewed his driver’s license.

Smith said the key to his health has been to stay active and remain upright.

“Use a walking cane,” said Smith. “Don’t be ashamed to use a walking cane. That keeps you from falling.

I’ve fallen my share of times. If you’re going to fall, fall in the dirt.”

Smith and his family will celebrate his birthday with a party this Friday.

