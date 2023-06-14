Police make arrest in connection with shooting caught on video, shared on social media

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police have arrested a woman seen shooting another person on video.

According to an arrest warrant, police watched that suspect, Raneshia Pointer, 22, on video firing a gun at an address on Longridge Avenue in the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday.

The warrant states that the suspect and victim met to fight, and at some point, Pointer grabbed a gun from a nearby car and fired a single shot.

According to police, the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Pointer was wanted on a felony count of attempted second-degree murder as well as a felony weapons charge.

Authorities confirmed Pointer was arrested on a separate warrant Tuesday (June 13) night.

