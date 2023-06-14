Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Pine Belt storm shelters open for severe weather

-
-(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With severe weather threatening the Pine Belt, several storm shelters in the area will be open Wednesday.

The following shelters are open:

  • The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, is open and will remain open throughout the watch.
  • The Jones County Safe Room is open. It is located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd Laurel. The safe room will remain open until the threat of severe weather has passed.
  • The Lamar County Shelter located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis is open in anticipation of severe weather and will close as soon as the threat of severe weather has passed.

We will continue to update this story as we are informed of more shelter openings.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday for Severe Storms
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Arrest made in fatal shooting near Lumberton park; investigation ongoing
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
Sheriff: Toddler, 3, in stable condition after shot by brother, 6
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate

Latest News

Severe Weather Expected Tonight in the Pine Belt
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Weather Expected Tonight
06/14 Ryan’s “First Alert” Wednesday Morning Forecast
06/14 Ryan’s “First Alert” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday for Severe Storms
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/13
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/13