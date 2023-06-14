New Augusta Public Library hosting reading program

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Pages are turning at the New Augusta Public Library.

The library’s summer reading program began on June 6 and will run until July 25.

The program gives prizes to younger readers for reading and completing books.

Older readers can read and review books, which will be published in the Richton Dispatch if selected.

Readers do not have to be present to participate and can get books from any source.

“Anything we can do to get them to read more is going to benefit them because, you know, reading is gonna help you with your math (and) your English,” said Janet Gallaspy, New Augusta Public Library volunteer. “It’s gonna help you with pretty much any other study you have because you can’t do math problems if you can’t read them.”

On Tuesday, the library hosted an author event at 6 p.m. Other local authors will be at the library on June 27 and July 11.

