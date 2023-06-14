Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

New Augusta Public Library hosting reading program

The library’s summer reading program began on June 6 and will run until July 25.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Pages are turning at the New Augusta Public Library.

The library’s summer reading program began on June 6  and will run until July 25.

The program gives prizes to younger readers for reading and completing books.

Older readers can read and review books, which will be published in the Richton Dispatch if selected.

Readers do not have to be present to participate and can get books from any source.

“Anything we can do to get them to read more is going to benefit them because, you know, reading is gonna help you with your math (and) your English,” said Janet Gallaspy, New Augusta Public Library volunteer. “It’s gonna help you with pretty much any other study you have because you can’t do math problems if you can’t read them.”

On Tuesday, the library hosted an author event at 6 p.m. Other local authors will be at the library on June 27 and July 11.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game 3 of the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional has been moved to 9:06 p.m.
Game 3 of 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional time announced
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
The incident occurred at the corner of Kings Avenue and Oak Street around 1:50 a.m. on June 11.
1 dead following weekend shooting near Lumberton park
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Hattiesburg Super Regional boosts Hub City economy
Hattiesburg Super Regional boosts Hub City economy
Laurel-Jones County animal shelter hosting raffle fundraiser
Laurel-Jones County animal shelter hosting raffle fundraiser
Laurel-Jones County animal shelter hosting raffle fundraiser
Laurel animal shelter raffle
New Augusta Public Library hosting reading program
New Augusta Library summer reading program