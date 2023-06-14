Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Man arrested, charged for possession of firearm

Justin Gray Jr., 32
Justin Gray Jr., 32(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and charged as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the arrest was made Tuesday night around 9:27 p.m., near Oakforest and Woody Drive in Jackson.

Justin Gray Jr., 32, is now in custody.

JPD did not release any further information regarding the arrest.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate
L to R: Tajifa Massey and items reportedly seized during the execution of a search warrant.
23 baggies of meth seized, suspect arrested in drug bust at Laurel motel Tuesday
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
Purvis man celebrates 100th birthday
South Carolina brothers died early Wednesday morning when their vehicle left Interstate 10 and...
Brothers transporting vehicles die in I-10 wreck
When the first units arrived, they found the semi-trick on the southbound shoulder, resting on...
Semi-truck driver injured in early morning rollover on I-59

Latest News

Laurel police make meth bust
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have made an arrest in connection with a...
Police make arrest in connection with shooting caught on video, shared on social media
L to R: Tajifa Massey and items reportedly seized during the execution of a search warrant.
23 baggies of meth seized, suspect arrested in drug bust at Laurel motel Tuesday
Lumberton deadly shooting update