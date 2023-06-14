LHA, Jackson HUD hosting community homeownership event

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - June is National Homeownership Month, and the Laurel Housing Authority is set to host an event for the community to learn more about homeownership.

LHA is partnering with the Jackson Field Office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to host the event Wednesday, at the Train Depot from 10 a.m. to noon.

The housing authority said realtors and financial representatives from throughout the area have been invited to attend, as the event is designed to present homeownership programs to residents, according to organizers.

LHA said Jackson HUD Office representatives will be at the event to discuss homeownership, and bank representatives will be giving out information about credit, loans and other things people should know about in the homeownership process.

“This event will be an excellent opportunity for those individuals seeking information and resources on homeownership to get it all in one place,” said LHA Executive Director Ailrick Young.

Organizers said it does not matter what stage of the homeownership process a person is in, as they will be able to benefit from the event.

