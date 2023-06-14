Juneteenth events happening in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Juneteenth is this coming Monday, and some groups in the Pine Belt will be hosting community celebrations this year.

In Hattiesburg, the 40th annual Juneteenth Celebration, presented by the Ray-E Foundation, will start on Saturday, June 17, at Vernon Dehmer Park. The festival will include the following:

Parade - June 17 (Lineup will start at 7:30 a.m. at 710 Katie Avenue)

Car and bike show - June 17

Softball tournament - June 17 - 19

Basketball tournament - June 18

Little League tournament - June 19

Swimming - June 17 and June 19

Fireworks show - June 19

The festival will also include live entertainment, booth spaces and a kid’s fun zone. For more information about the festival, click HERE.

The Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum will also host Laurel’s 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration on Monday. The event will be hosted at the museum from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The event will include activities for children, vendor booths, food, family photos and more. There will be free admission and parking.

For more information about the museum, click HERE.

This story will be updated when more event information is provided.

