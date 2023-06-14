Win Stuff
Jones Co. VFDs respond to mobile home fire

Boggy, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at...
Boggy, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 127 Bush Butler Road Tuesday about 2:45 p.m.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile home was majorly damaged after a fire Tuesday afternoon in Jones County.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Boggy, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the structure fire at 127 Bush Butler Road at about 2:45 p.m. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-wide mobile home completely engulfed in flames on the south end of the home, with the fire having spread throughout.  The roof of the home had already been compromised with about half of the roof collapsed.

Firefighters immediately began a defensive fire attack in order to prevent flames from spreading to the woods and to nearby homes.

Bumgardner said no one was home at the time the incident began.  A neighbor noticed heavy smoke coming from the home and dialed 911.

The home sustained major damage.  The Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the scene.

