Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Jones Co. saferoom opens ahead of severe weather

-
-(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Emergency Operations Center announced that the Jones County saferoom will open Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, the saferoom, located at 125 Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel, will be opened at 3 p.m. It will remain open until the threat of severe weather has passed.

This story will be updated if more storm shelters in the area open.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday for Severe Storms
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Arrest made in fatal shooting near Lumberton park; investigation ongoing
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
Sheriff: Toddler, 3, in stable condition after shot by brother, 6
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate

Latest News

06/14 Ryan’s “First Alert” Wednesday Morning Forecast
06/14 Ryan’s “First Alert” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday for Severe Storms
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/13
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/13
06/13 Ryan’s “Hot & Humid” Tuesday Morning Forecast
06/13 Ryan’s “Hot & Humid” Tuesday Morning Forecast