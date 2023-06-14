Jones Co. saferoom opens ahead of severe weather

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Emergency Operations Center announced that the Jones County saferoom will open Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, the saferoom, located at 125 Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel, will be opened at 3 p.m. It will remain open until the threat of severe weather has passed.

This story will be updated if more storm shelters in the area open.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.