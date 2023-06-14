Hattiesburg Super Regional boosts Hub City economy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hotels, restaurants and shops across the Hub City got an economic boost this weekend as the Hattiesburg Super Regional drew baseball fans from across the area to Pete Taylor Park.

Executive Director of VisitHATTIESBURG Marlo Dorsey said as tourists flooded the city, they also flooded Google.

She said the VisitHATTIESBURG website saw a 600% increase in traffic as people looked for food and fun beyond the ballpark.

Early numbers are showing that sports tourism brought millions of dollars to Hub City businesses.

“The numbers, what we’re looking at, our hotels were full,” said Dorsey. “We had more than $5 million in direct economic impact here in the hub city from hosting super regional weekend.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.