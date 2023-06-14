Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Hattiesburg Super Regional boosts Hub City economy

Hotels, restaurants and shops across the Hub City got an economic boost this weekend as the Hattiesburg Super Regional drew baseball fans.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hotels, restaurants and shops across the Hub City got an economic boost this weekend as the Hattiesburg Super Regional drew baseball fans from across the area to Pete Taylor Park.

Executive Director of VisitHATTIESBURG Marlo Dorsey said as tourists flooded the city, they also flooded Google.

She said the VisitHATTIESBURG website saw a 600% increase in traffic as people looked for food and fun beyond the ballpark.

Early numbers are showing that sports tourism brought millions of dollars to Hub City businesses.

“The numbers, what we’re looking at, our hotels were full,” said Dorsey. “We had more than $5 million in direct economic impact here in the hub city from hosting super regional weekend.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game 3 of the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional has been moved to 9:06 p.m.
Game 3 of 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional time announced
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
The incident occurred at the corner of Kings Avenue and Oak Street around 1:50 a.m. on June 11.
1 dead following weekend shooting near Lumberton park
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Hattiesburg Super Regional boosts Hub City economy
Hattiesburg Super Regional economic impact
-
Area Development Partnership, Mississippi Power offer new business grant
Grant program for minority owned businesses
Hattiesburg Super Regional’s Impact on local restaurants
Hattiesburg Super Regional’s impact on local restaurants