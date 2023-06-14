HAPA’s 45th mural is first to celebrate Hispanic culture

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art’s 45th mural is the first to celebrate Hispanic culture.

The creation, called “Noche De Encanto” (Night of Enchantment), is the work of artist Hector Boldo.

It’s located on a wall at Compadres Market and Taqueria at the intersection of Main and Seventh Street.

Tuesday afternoon, the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art hosted a ribbon cutting for the new mural.

That organization’s goal is to sponsor a total of 100 murals across the Hub City.

“(The mural) celebrates the colors and vibrancy of Mexican culture, the Mexican folklore,” said Boldo. “The goal of this mural is to have Latino people feel represented.”

“This is our first large-scale public art that really honors and cherishes and celebrates the Hispanic and Latino culture and we’re really excited to do it here in this North Main Neighborhood District that hasn’t had public art of this scale previously,” said Kristen Brock, program director for the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art.

Boldo has also painted three utility boxes in the Hub City that celebrate Hispanic culture.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.