Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

HAPA’s 45th mural is first to celebrate Hispanic culture

The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art’s 45th mural is the first to celebrate Hispanic culture.
By Charles Herrington
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art’s 45th mural is the first to celebrate Hispanic culture.

The creation, called “Noche De Encanto” (Night of Enchantment), is the work of artist Hector Boldo.

It’s located on a wall at Compadres Market and Taqueria at the intersection of Main and Seventh Street.

Tuesday afternoon, the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art hosted a ribbon cutting for the new mural.

That organization’s goal is to sponsor a total of 100 murals across the Hub City.

“(The mural) celebrates the colors and vibrancy of Mexican culture, the Mexican folklore,” said Boldo. “The goal of this mural is to have Latino people feel represented.”

“This is our first large-scale public art that really honors and cherishes and celebrates the Hispanic and Latino culture and we’re really excited to do it here in this North Main Neighborhood District that hasn’t had public art of this scale previously,” said Kristen Brock, program director for the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art.

Boldo has also painted three utility boxes in the Hub City that celebrate Hispanic culture.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Arrest made in fatal shooting near Lumberton park; investigation ongoing
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday for Severe Storms
Sheriff: Toddler, 3, in stable condition after shot by brother, 6
Monday was also coach Scott Berry’s last game at Pete Taylor Park.
Tennessee Volunteers beat Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 5-0

Latest News

Richton Public Library hosts summer reading program
Richton Public Library hosts summer reading program
University of Southern Mississippi
USM Children’s Center for Communication and Development: Helping one child at a time
Covington Co. deputy named ‘Deputy of the Year’ by Miss. Sheriffs’ Association
Covington Co. deputy named ‘Deputy of the Year’ by Miss. Sheriffs’ Association
New Augusta Public Library hosting reading program
New Augusta Public Library hosting reading program