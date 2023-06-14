Win Stuff
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office receives accreditation

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims led his department to be accredited by the state.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office recently received accreditation from the state.

Accreditation provides an agency with standards that hold it accountable to the citizens they serve.

“When I first got elected in 2020, I knew that was a goal but there were several things that I had to put in place before I really knew that I could go towards that,” Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said.

Sims had to rewrite many policies and procedures to fit the accreditation standards. That also included updating equipment.

“In the third year, we really dove into it and started making sure that we’re not saying we’re doing something, but we had proof to show that we were in compliance with those standards,” Sims said.

Sims said keeping the accreditation status was hard work, but that the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office appreciated the recognition.

“This means a lot,” Sims said. “Again, it means you’re working towards those standards that make you the best of the best.”

Only 34 law enforcement agencies are accredited in Mississippi.

