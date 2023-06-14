Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Forrest County Sheriff’s Department receives re-accreditation

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims led his department to being reaccredited by the state.
Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims led his department to being reaccredited by the state.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt law enforcement agency has been re-accredited.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department recently received re-accreditation from the state.

Accreditation provides an agency with standards that hold it accountable to the citizens they serve.

“When I first got elected in 2020, I knew that was a goal but there were several things that I had to put in place before I really knew that I could go towards that,” Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said.

Sims had to rewrite many policies and procedures to fit the accreditation standards. That also included updating equipment.

“In the third year, we really dove into it and started making sure that we’re not saying we’re doing something, but we had proof to show that we were in compliance with those standards,” Sims said.

Sims said keeping the accreditation status was hard work, but that the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department appreciated the recognition.

“This means a lot,” Sims said. “Again, it means you’re working towards those standards that make you the best of the best.”

Only 34 law enforcement agencies are accredited in Mississippi.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/13
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday for Severe Storms
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Arrest made in fatal shooting near Lumberton park; investigation ongoing
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds
Sheriff: Toddler, 3, in stable condition after shot by brother, 6
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate

Latest News

Wednesday's Homebuyer's Workshop, co-hosted by the Laurel Housing Authority, offered...
Workshop offers necessary homebuyer information
Forrest County Agricultural High School has a new leader heading into the 2023 school year.
Forrest County Agricultural High School District welcomes new superintendent
Chris McDaniel spoke to the Jones County Republican Women Wednesday
Sen. McDaniel speaks to Jones County Republican Women
-
Teen reported missing in Columbia found safe